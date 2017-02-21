Environmentalistsa protest tactics are the real outrage: Susan Shelley
Possibly now. Wells Fargo has been targeted for destruction by people who are angry that the bank made some of the loans to finance the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we...
|2 hr
|Charles
|1
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|3 hr
|Well Well
|6
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|actorvet
|29
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|Criminal Record
|10
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|12 hr
|Criminal Record
|6
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|16 hr
|Eduardo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC