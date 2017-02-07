Environmentalists rip Gov. Brown for ...

Environmentalists rip Gov. Brown for a racea to re-open Aliso Canyon gas field

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

A coalition of advocacy groups is opposing the re-opening of the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility, alleging that environmental regulations have not been met. Above, troubled well SS-25 is seen on Jan. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 21 min Rose of Tralee 38
Drain Hollywood 3 hr NASTY MAN 9
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 4 hr NASTY MAN 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Dan 20,813
Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08) 18 hr PaulCash 10
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) 19 hr Phart With Fire 28
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec '16 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,121 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC