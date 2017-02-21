Drew Berry has been named General Manager at Cambria hotel and suites El Segundo LAX in Los Angeles - CA, USA Drew has previously held roles as General manager with Jamaica Bay Inn Marina Del Rey, Hotel Manager at the Le Meridian Delfina Santa Monica, and Director of Food and Beverage at both the L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, and the Mandarin Oriental San Francisco.

