Devo are the latest band to get their...

Devo are the latest band to get their own set of emojis

Devo have been given their own set of emojis, marking them as the latest act to inspire a new wave of icons. Devo formed in 1973 and released debut album 'Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!' in 1978.

