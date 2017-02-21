Deadline Nears for Santa Monicaa s a oeMost Loveda Business Contest
The deadline is near, but you can still send an online vote of love to your favorite local business in Santa Monica. Next Tuesday, February 28, at 11:59 p.m. is the last chance to cast votes in the 4th Annual "Most Loved Santa Monica Business" contest sponsored by Buy Local Santa Monica, contest organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
