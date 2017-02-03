Davis Tops Santa Monica Council Campa...

Davis Tops Santa Monica Council Campaign Spending

The 2016 edition of the Santa Monica City Council election campaign was the most uneventful in recent memory, so it was fitting that there was relatively a small amount of spending. Incumbent Gleam Davis was the top spender with $66,148.

