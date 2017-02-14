County health officials investigate d...

County health officials investigate death of Santa Monica High student amid norovirus concerns

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the death Saturday of an 18-year-old Santa Monica High School student. Kelly Cano, a senior, was a member of the school's choir and swim team, according to a statement from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

