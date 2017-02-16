City Council Votes for Santa Monica to Sever Ties with Wells Fargo

The Santa Monica government's financial relationship with Wells Fargo will soon come to an end following the City Council's decision in the early hours of Wednesday morning to sever ties with the bank because it is one of 17 institutions funding the Dakota Access Pipeline. A Wells Fargo spokesman said after the meeting that the company was disappointed in the move that "doesn't take into consideration Wells Fargo's record as a responsible corporate citizen and taxpayer," including lending money to small businesses and homeowners in Santa Monica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.