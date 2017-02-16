City Council Votes for Santa Monica t...

City Council Votes for Santa Monica to Sever Ties with Wells Fargo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

The Santa Monica government's financial relationship with Wells Fargo will soon come to an end following the City Council's decision in the early hours of Wednesday morning to sever ties with the bank because it is one of 17 institutions funding the Dakota Access Pipeline. A Wells Fargo spokesman said after the meeting that the company was disappointed in the move that "doesn't take into consideration Wells Fargo's record as a responsible corporate citizen and taxpayer," including lending money to small businesses and homeowners in Santa Monica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 11 min SirPrize 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 min mexico 20,830
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 8 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 11 hr CodeTaIker 4
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans 19 hr TheyNeverLearn 1
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) 20 hr Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 20 hr Anita Bath 50
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 16 at 6:26AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC