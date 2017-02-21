City Controller blasts AIDS Healthcare Foundation for pushing Measure S
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has been the main financial backer of Measure S, an effort to block some real estate development projects citywide. Those behind the measure have claimed it would benefit AIDS patients, But on Friday, the Los Angeles City Controller and the head of the Los Angeles LGBT Center pushed back, arguing the March 7 ballot measure would only exacerbate the area's affordability crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we...
|2 hr
|Charles
|1
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|3 hr
|Well Well
|6
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|actorvet
|29
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|Criminal Record
|10
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|12 hr
|Criminal Record
|6
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|16 hr
|Eduardo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC