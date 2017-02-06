CHP officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Santa Monica
A man allegedly armed with a knife was fatally shot today in a confrontation with California Highway Patrol officers in Santa Monica, authorities said. It happened about 12:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Pico Boulevard, according to Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
