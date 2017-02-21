California Senate memorializes one of...

California Senate memorializes one of its own, former state Sen. Tom Hayden

The California Senate on Tuesday remembered one of its own, late former state Sen. Tom Hayden, who entered politics after serving as a leading voice in the campaign to end the Vietnam War. Hayden, who died Oct. 23 in Santa Monica at age 76, is perhaps best known as a counterculture figure who led civil rights and antiwar protests in the 1960s.

