Britney Spears' niece was 'trapped by her seatbelt after ATV plunged into a pond' as she remains in critical condition Jamie Lynn Spears' eight-year-old daughter was trapped by her safety belt after the ATV she was driving plunged into a pond on Sunday, according to a local police report. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/britney-spears-niece-was-trapped-by-her-seatbelt-after-atv-plunged-into-a-pond-as-she-remains-in-critical-condition-35430263.html Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her six-year-old daughter Maddie and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom park August 14, 2014 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.