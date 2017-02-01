Brad Pitt Did Not Go to Rehab Despite...

Brad Pitt Did Not Go to Rehab Despite Tabloid Reports, Source Says

A source close to Brad Pitt is slamming reports that the actor was forced into rehab amid a drug battle. "Brad did not go to rehab," the source told ET on Wednesday, a few hours after Radar Online published an article claiming the Allied star was "secretly getting help" for "his issues."

