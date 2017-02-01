Brad Pitt Did Not Go to Rehab Despite Tabloid Reports, Source Says
A source close to Brad Pitt is slamming reports that the actor was forced into rehab amid a drug battle. "Brad did not go to rehab," the source told ET on Wednesday, a few hours after Radar Online published an article claiming the Allied star was "secretly getting help" for "his issues."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|7 min
|Former Member
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|26 min
|white girls
|20,804
|Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Dave
|29
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|15 hr
|Horacio
|20
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|15 hr
|actor arthur senson
|2
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|15 hr
|actor arthur senson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC