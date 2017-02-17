Billie Lourd Is Asking $2.395 Million For Her Blue Santa Monica House
Less than two months after the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher , and grandmother Debbie Reynolds , Billie Lourd has put her Santa Monica, California , home on the market. As reported by Trulia , the Scream Queens actress, 24, purchased the house under a year ago for $2.25 million.
