Bill Nye-backed startup uses particle...

Bill Nye-backed startup uses particle accelerator to make solar panels 60% cheaper

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ComputerWorld

A startup has created a method for using a particle accelerator to slice microscopically thin silicon wafers that reduce the cost to manufacture solar panels by more than 60% by eliminating waste material by 50 to 100 times. The company, Rayton Solar , kicked off a Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding campaign last month, which has garnered more than $844,000 in crowdfunding, and $2.4 million overall, of a $50 million goal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skype cam fun 8 min missregina90420 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 44 min Hillary Vomit 5
Mexican border : Land mines at the border will... 47 min Hollywood 1
Review: Atwater Village Metro Brown Line Station 3 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 4 hr curious 5
Umar Johnson -a Lunatic, LIAR, & false prophet:... 4 hr Dr Azariah Ben Yosef 2
Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove... 8 hr Sdfghjkk 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC