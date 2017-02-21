Bill Nye-backed startup uses particle accelerator to make solar panels 60% cheaper
A startup has created a method for using a particle accelerator to slice microscopically thin silicon wafers that reduce the cost to manufacture solar panels by more than 60% by eliminating waste material by 50 to 100 times. The company, Rayton Solar , kicked off a Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding campaign last month, which has garnered more than $844,000 in crowdfunding, and $2.4 million overall, of a $50 million goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skype cam fun
|8 min
|missregina90420
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|44 min
|Hillary Vomit
|5
|Mexican border : Land mines at the border will...
|47 min
|Hollywood
|1
|Review: Atwater Village Metro Brown Line Station
|3 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|4 hr
|curious
|5
|Umar Johnson -a Lunatic, LIAR, & false prophet:...
|4 hr
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|2
|Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove...
|8 hr
|Sdfghjkk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC