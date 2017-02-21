Bill Nye-backed startup uses particle accelerator to make solar panels 60% cheaper

A startup has created a method for using a particle accelerator to slice microscopically thin silicon wafers that reduce the cost to manufacture solar panels by more than 60% by eliminating waste material by 50 to 100 times. The company, Rayton Solar , kicked off a Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding campaign last month, which has garnered more than $844,000 in crowdfunding, and $2.4 million overall, of a $50 million goal.

