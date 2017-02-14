Bella Hadid says she will 'always lov...

Bella Hadid says she will 'always love' The Weeknd

Monday Read more: New York Daily News

The model admitted she will "always love" the R&B singer, who is now dating Selena Gomez after splitting from Hadid last year. "It's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily," Hadid, 20, told Teen Vogue .

