Bella Hadid says she will 'always love' The Weeknd
The model admitted she will "always love" the R&B singer, who is now dating Selena Gomez after splitting from Hadid last year. "It's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily," Hadid, 20, told Teen Vogue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|1 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|6
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|6
|ice raids are back
|2 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|9
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|2 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|12
|North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in ...
|4 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|2
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|guess what
|20,829
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC