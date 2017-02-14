Amanda Bynes Returns To Twitter To Address Those Pesky Marriage And Pregnancy Rumors
Carlos Santana Thinks Adele Won The Grammy Because She Can REALLY Sing - While Beyonce Is 'Very Beautiful To Look At'! It's only been a month since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted making out in Santa Monica, but these two are definitely going strong! Not only did the songstress show up as the R&B singer's hot date to a Grammys after-party, but the two were seen having some steamy alone time in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles over the weekend ! And by the looks of it, the new couple fully enjoyed themselves while packing on all the PDA on a private yacht. It sure beats dinner and a movie at least! Although, we do wonder how they'll be officially celebrating Tuesday night.
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|35 min
|Political Atheist
|5
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|16 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|6
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|6
|ice raids are back
|17 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|9
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|17 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|12
|North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in ...
|19 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|2
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|19 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|46
