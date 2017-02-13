Allergan to spend $2.48 billion to buy CoolSculpting provider Zeltiq
Botox maker Allergan is spending about $2.48 billion to buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. and its CoolSculpting system for reducing fat. Allergan said it will pay $56.50 for each share of Zeltiq in a deal it expects to close in the second half of this year.
