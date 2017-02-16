All-You-Can-Fly Airline Expands to San Diego
The airline already flies out of Carlsbad's McClellan-Palomar Airport, where it takes passengers to the LA Metro area, Santa Barbara or Hawthorne Municipal Airport. The Santa Monica-based airline confirmed to NBC 7 San Diego that its expanded service will launch sometime during the second quarter of this year, though officials did not want to commit to a specific start date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
