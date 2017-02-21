Aeris to Present at The Montgomery Su...

Aeris to Present at The Montgomery Summit

Aeris , a pioneer and leader in the Internet of Things market, today said Marc Jones, its chairman and chief executive officer , will present at The Montgomery Summit , a leading business and technology conference taking place on March 8 and 9 in Santa Monica, Calif. The Montgomery Summit is an invitation-only gathering of entrepreneurs, senior-level executives, and top executives from private growth technology companies and venture capital firms.

