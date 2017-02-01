A phase 1 dose-escalation and expansi...

A phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of binimetinib...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: British Journal of Cancer

This phase 1 study determined the maximum tolerated dose , safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles, and preliminary anti-tumour activity of binimetinib in patients with advanced solid tumours, with expansion cohorts of patients with biliary cancer or KRAS - or BRAF -mutant colorectal cancer. 3 dose-escalation design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at British Journal of Cancer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 min Telisha 20,805
News Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr... 7 min Doh 3
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 3 hr Rose of Tralee 24
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 6 hr telling it straight 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 7 hr Former Member 3
News Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11) 9 hr Dave 29
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 22 hr actor arthur senson 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC