A phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of binimetinib...
This phase 1 study determined the maximum tolerated dose , safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles, and preliminary anti-tumour activity of binimetinib in patients with advanced solid tumours, with expansion cohorts of patients with biliary cancer or KRAS - or BRAF -mutant colorectal cancer. 3 dose-escalation design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at British Journal of Cancer.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Telisha
|20,805
|Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr...
|7 min
|Doh
|3
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|3 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|24
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|6 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|7 hr
|Former Member
|3
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Dave
|29
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|22 hr
|actor arthur senson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC