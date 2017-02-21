75 Years Ago: Great Los Angeles Air Raid

75 Years Ago: Great Los Angeles Air Raid

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Nearly 75 years ago, a mystery unfolded in the skies over Los Angeles that led some to believe the city was under attack. The LA Times' Feb. 26, 1942 banner headline read, "ARMY SAYS ALARM REAL: Roaring Guns Mark Blackout."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 49 min Montgomery Loser 51
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 5 hr itchie nads 3
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) 6 hr Criminal Record 10
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) 6 hr Criminal Record 6
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 10 hr Eduardo 7
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 10 hr Eduardo 11
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 10 hr Rex23 118
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC