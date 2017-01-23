Writer Marie Lu's Loft, Inspired by a Puzzle Game
Marie Lu and her husband, Primo Gallanosa, live in Santa Monica, Calif., but they prefer not to work in the beachside community. Instead, they feel most inspired in Los Angeles, where they can join the creative professionals of the downtown Arts District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|17 min
|Inglewood Lanes
|9
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Norcal650
|90
|Donald Trump Is America's Savior!!
|1 hr
|PClay
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|2
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|25or6to4
|24
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|18 hr
|Paul calais
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC