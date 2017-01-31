Wilcon CEO says small cells, school d...

Wilcon CEO says small cells, school districts represent the largest opportunities for dark fiber

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: America's Network

Wilcon, a regional dark fiber provider, is finding that while traditional carriers are interested in dark fiber, there's also an uptick in enterprise sales and upcoming small cell wireless deployments. Jon Deluca, president and CEO of Wilcon, told FierceTelecom that while service providers are tuning into dark fiber, sales to a mix of school districts and larger enterprises in the medical and financial verticals are growing even faster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy Birthday Sean!! (May '11) 5 min Lace Holland NYC 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 min melvin perez 20,795
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 4 hr Turk 816
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 7 hr PresDJTrump 1
News SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies 10 hr G Gordan liddy 1
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 12 hr American 15
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 19 hr ThomasA 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC