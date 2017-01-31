Wilcon CEO says small cells, school districts represent the largest opportunities for dark fiber
Wilcon, a regional dark fiber provider, is finding that while traditional carriers are interested in dark fiber, there's also an uptick in enterprise sales and upcoming small cell wireless deployments. Jon Deluca, president and CEO of Wilcon, told FierceTelecom that while service providers are tuning into dark fiber, sales to a mix of school districts and larger enterprises in the medical and financial verticals are growing even faster.
