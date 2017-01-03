Warhol Exhibit to Celebrate Revolutio...

Warhol Exhibit to Celebrate Revolution Gallery's New Santa Monica Home

Andy Warhol's works recently found a new home in Santa Monica, and fans of the iconic pop artist can view some of his most famous works during an opening reception Tuesday. Revolver Gallery, home to the largest gallery-owned collection of Warhol's works, will celebrate its move from Beverly Hills to Bergamot Station with the stateside premiere of "Andy Warhol: Revisited," an exhibition that includes more than 150 multi-media works.

