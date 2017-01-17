Vito's Pizza Slices Into Santa Monica With a Full Bar
Though it arrived a few months behind schedule, Vito's Pizza Santa Monica has finally opened its doors on Santa Monica Boulevard . Vito DiDonato of the original Vito's Pizza on La Cienaga had always hoped to open a pizzeria on the Westside, and seems to have finally found a second home in the shuttered McCabe's Bar .
