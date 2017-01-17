Vito's Pizza Slices Into Santa Monica...

Vito's Pizza Slices Into Santa Monica With a Full Bar

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Though it arrived a few months behind schedule, Vito's Pizza Santa Monica has finally opened its doors on Santa Monica Boulevard . Vito DiDonato of the original Vito's Pizza on La Cienaga had always hoped to open a pizzeria on the Westside, and seems to have finally found a second home in the shuttered McCabe's Bar .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 16 min ThomasA 49
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 8 hr TV Producer 174
non question pour nous Tue good job trump hater 1
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book Tue Well Well 2
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec '16 shesapiggy 3
News Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08) Dec '16 Mark Price 9
halloween party/ comedy show thursday 8 pm in s... Oct '16 Partyfavorsshow 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 18 at 5:38PM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC