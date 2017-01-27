Vintage, modern and more on display a...

Vintage, modern and more on display at new deKor showroom in Atwater Village

"I wanted the showroom to feel like a home," says designer Isabelle Dahlin of her new deKor showroom in Atwater Village. And indeed, there is something intimate about the new design outpost - the pink geranium wallpaper, the country windows, the reclaimed wood swing, the vintage fireplace facade - that reflects her Swedish roots.

