Vidiots, Video Store Saved by Megan Ellison, to Move From Santa Monica
The store is planning to close its 302 Pico Blvd. location on February 15 and search for a new Los Angeles location. The Santa Monica video store that Megan Ellison helped save from shuttering nearly two years ago is planning a move.
