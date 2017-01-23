Vidiots, Video Store Saved by Megan E...

Vidiots, Video Store Saved by Megan Ellison, to Move From Santa Monica

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The store is planning to close its 302 Pico Blvd. location on February 15 and search for a new Los Angeles location. The Santa Monica video store that Megan Ellison helped save from shuttering nearly two years ago is planning a move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 27 min Jeff Davis 19
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 7 hr poster 8
Trump is the best ever!!! 8 hr Mr-Smilley 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 10 hr Well Well 3
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 11 hr Inglewood Lanes 14
News Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08) 12 hr Laurie Ucko 16
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Arrives in US, Due in... 12 hr Jeff Davis 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 25 at 12:34AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC