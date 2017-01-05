'Two Han Solos grabbing lunch'; Harrison Ford meets with Alden Ehrenreich
The Indiana Jones star played the smuggler in the original Star Wars trilogy and reprised the role in 2015's The Force Awakens, in which he was killed off. The character of Han Solo will continue to live on in form of Alden, who will play him in a standalone spin-off movie about Han's younger years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|57 min
|lwndl
|22
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|TV Producer
|61
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|7 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|10 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|13 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|352
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC