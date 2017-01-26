Tocaya Organica Spreads Its Health Living Ethos to Santa Monica
In a surprise to no one at all, Santa Monica will get another healthy restaurant in the form of Tocaya Organica 's third Los Angeles location. Toddrickallen spotted signage for the eatery at 507 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica, which last housed the rather short-lived Aestus .
