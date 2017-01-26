Tocaya Organica Spreads Its Health Li...

Tocaya Organica Spreads Its Health Living Ethos to Santa Monica

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Eater

In a surprise to no one at all, Santa Monica will get another healthy restaurant in the form of Tocaya Organica 's third Los Angeles location. Toddrickallen spotted signage for the eatery at 507 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica, which last housed the rather short-lived Aestus .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 1 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Frogface Kate 21
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 7 hr afriend 91
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... 14 hr Rose of Tralee 2
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) 18 hr CarToonerville 134
Tazing and Drowning a Suspect 23 hr Tazed and confused 1
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) Fri Well Well 26
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 28 at 3:02AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC