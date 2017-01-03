Thyroid problems may be to blame for ...

Thyroid problems may be to blame for miscarriages, experts warn

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox News

Between 10 and 15 percent of pregnancies will end in miscarriage in women who know they are pregnant and although the pain they endure is crystal clear, the cause of the miscarriage isn't always known. Yet experts warn that Western medicine is missing something: That thyroid dysfunction, which is missed in 70 percent of women, is one of the most common causes of miscarriage, said Dr. Prudence Hall, founder of The Hall Center in Santa Monica, California..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 2 hr ThomasA 352
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 60
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 5 hr Christian Jerksoff 51
Kylie 11 hr Johnny 1
Truckers: Â‘Road rageÂ’ getting worse, not better 13 hr ThomasA 2
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 14 hr ThomasA 2
Micheal Moore Tue Micheal More 9
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC