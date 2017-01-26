This image released by A24 Films shows Mahershala Ali, left, and Alex ...

This image released by A24 Films show...

This image released by A24 shows Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." The Producers Guild of America has nominated awards season favorites "La La Land," "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" for its top award, as well as the R-rated superhero film "Deadpool."

