Theft Most Reported Santa Monica Crime in 2016
More than 9,000 crimes were reported in Santa Monica in 2016, and theft topped the list with 3,436 incidents, according to the Santa Monica Open Data Portal. The crime statistics reported are based on the Santa Monica Police Department's crime and incident reports.
