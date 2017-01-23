The Weeknd Follows Selena Gomez on In...

The Weeknd Follows Selena Gomez on Instagram, But Is She Following Him Back?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

The "Starboy" singer began following his rumored ladylove on Instagram after their low-key get together on Thursday night. Gomez, however, has yet to give The Weeknd a follow back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 2 min poster 8
Trump is the best ever!!! 1 hr Mr-Smilley 1
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 1 hr Learnings 18
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Well Well 3
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 3 hr Inglewood Lanes 14
News Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08) 4 hr Laurie Ucko 16
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Arrives in US, Due in... 4 hr Jeff Davis 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 24 at 8:09PM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,206 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC