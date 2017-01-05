The studio behind "Sing" and "Secret Life of Pets" had a breakthrough year

Well, if you're Chris Meledandri, founder of Illumination Entertainment, you can make seven films on that production tab, including three current or strong potential franchises, that gross more than a whopping $4.3 billion. Now, with the new animated smash "Sing" - which had a winning New Year's weekend to grow its global box office to $277.8 million in two weeks of release - Illumination has capped a banner 2016 with films that scored beyond even the bottom dollar.

