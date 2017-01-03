The fabulous life of Snap CEO Evan Sp...

The fabulous life of Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, the youngest self-made billionaire in the world

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

And with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion, 26-year-old Spiegel is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, according to Forbes. "I am a young, white, educated male," he once said at a Stanford business conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 65
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 3 hr ThomasA 4
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
News Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08) Dec '16 Mark Price 9
halloween party/ comedy show thursday 8 pm in s... Oct '16 Partyfavorsshow 1
"Sparrow Songbirds" by Patricia Louise McGurk Oct '16 PatriciaMcGurk 1
News Opposition to Santa Monica LUVE Measure Raises ... Oct '16 Jonathan Osborn 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,556 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC