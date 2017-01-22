The coolest people are all about deni...

The coolest people are all about denim, and denim is California's official state fabric

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Jim and Marie Shaffer with denim jeans at their store, "Hail Mary," in Santa Monica. Throw out everything you think you know about caring for bluejeans, and listen for a moment to Marie and Jim Shaffer, who named their company Jeans Genius for a reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 12 min Political Atheist 4
time to send a rocket 1 hr You Are An Idiot 2
Illegal Alien Drug Gangs 1 hr guess 3
Trump's CIA To Take Gang Leaders 1 hr guess 3
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 1 hr space man 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Well Well 20,775
News Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An... 16 hr 25or6to4 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 22 at 3:39AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC