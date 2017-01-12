The Cahuenga Curse Strikes Short-Lived Demitasse in Hollywood
The Cahuenga Curse has taken yet another victim: Demitasse Coffee Roasters . What was the fourth location of the coffee shop chain lasted less than a year in Hollywood, despite being its most ambitious undertaking yet.
