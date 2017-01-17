Ten-Time GRAMMY Winner and Current No...

Ten-Time GRAMMY Winner and Current Nominee Adele to Perform on the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

SANTA MONICA, Calif.-- --The Recording Academy announces another performer set to join its stellar 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast lineup. Ten-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Adele will perform a song from her GRAMMY-nominated album, 25 , marking the fourth time she takes the GRAMMY stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 min Now_What- 20,772
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 16 min KCLA-TV on LA71 7
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 1 hr Raven 80
Best Quality Opiods and other Pain relief Meds 7 hr Golden 1
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 11 hr Raven 15
Illegal Alien Drug Gangs 11 hr The Judge 1
Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday 12 hr Heavy Rain LA 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 21 at 6:12AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC