Ten-Time GRAMMY Winner and Current Nominee Adele to Perform on the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
SANTA MONICA, Calif.-- --The Recording Academy announces another performer set to join its stellar 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast lineup. Ten-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Adele will perform a song from her GRAMMY-nominated album, 25 , marking the fourth time she takes the GRAMMY stage.
