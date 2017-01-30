Survivor winner Adam Klein haunted by...

Survivor winner Adam Klein haunted by mom's cancer death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

His mother died just two hours after Survivor season 33 winner Adam Klein returned home from filming the reality show in Fiji. And Klein, who had been vocal about his 60-year-old mom Susie's battle with stage four lung cancer throughout the competition, told UsWeekly Monday that he and his family are 'still struggling' to come to terms with their loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se... 14 min solvebe 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 1 hr right guard 814
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 7 hr DoubleTap 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr melvin perez 20,787
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 16 hr Now_What- 33
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 17 hr Rose of Tralee 14
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... Sun Rose of Tralee 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,417,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC