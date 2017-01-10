Snapchat's parent, Snap, picks Britai...

Snapchat's parent, Snap, picks Britain for its base in Europe

The company behind the messaging mobile app Snapchat will place its European base in Britain, a vote of confidence in the country's economy after the vote to leave the European Union . Los Angeles-based Snap Inc.'s decision runs counter to those of tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Google Inc., which have chosen to locate their bases in lower-tax countries such as Ireland.

