Shingled Rustic Canyon house with Frank Gehry touch asks $6.5M

Located in Santa Monica's chic Rustic Canyon neighborhood, this shingled 1950s house has an exciting, unique element: Jutting out of the front, and looking like a very fashionable lookout tower, is a 1985 addition to the home by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry. Inside, the five-bedroom house has a warm, homey feel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.