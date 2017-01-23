Shingled Rustic Canyon house with Fra...

Shingled Rustic Canyon house with Frank Gehry touch asks $6.5M

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Located in Santa Monica's chic Rustic Canyon neighborhood, this shingled 1950s house has an exciting, unique element: Jutting out of the front, and looking like a very fashionable lookout tower, is a 1985 addition to the home by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry. Inside, the five-bedroom house has a warm, homey feel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 3 hr poster 8
Trump is the best ever!!! 4 hr Mr-Smilley 1
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 5 hr Learnings 18
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 5 hr Well Well 3
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 7 hr Inglewood Lanes 14
News Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08) 7 hr Laurie Ucko 16
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Arrives in US, Due in... 7 hr Jeff Davis 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 25 at 12:34AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC