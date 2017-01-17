Shake Shack Brings Life Back to Westf...

Shake Shack Brings Life Back to Westfield Century City on Sunday

Don't look now, but amidst all this rain there's a bit of sunshine to come this weekend: Shake Shack , the East Coast burger chain aiming for total Los Angeles domination, will open their Century City outlet come Sunday. The surprise Friday news means Westsiders sick of the lines at the West Hollywood original outlet will now have their very own mall-worthy location to enjoy.

