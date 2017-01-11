Selena Gomez, The Weeknd spotted making out in California
The pop star was spotted making out with The Weeknd during a shocking outing in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|TV Producer
|105
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|12 hr
|MVille Miner
|5
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|afriend
|89
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|22 hr
|Wedge-oh
|4
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
|halloween party/ comedy show thursday 8 pm in s...
|Oct '16
|Partyfavorsshow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC