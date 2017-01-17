Selena Gomez flaunts more evidence of romance with The Weeknd
The pop star was caught listening to new flame The Weeknd's latest album "Starboy" as she met up with friends in West Hollywood over the weekend. The unmistakable blue, yellow and hot pink cover artwork from "Starboy" was clearly visible on Gomez's iPhone as she emerged from her car and walked over to her pals.
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|174
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|2 hr
|Barros
|48
|non question pour nous
|22 hr
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|Tue
|Well Well
|2
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
|halloween party/ comedy show thursday 8 pm in s...
|Oct '16
|Partyfavorsshow
|1
