Selena Gomez addresses The Weeknd dating rumors for first time
Don't expect the chatter swirling around Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to slow down any time soon - because she just made things Instagram official. Gomez addressed her whirlwind romance with the R&B singer for the first time Monday by posting - then quickly deleting - an Instagram video of The Weeknd riding a boat in Venice.
