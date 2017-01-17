Santa Monica Year-End Unemployment Drops to New Low

Santa Monica's unemployment rate was at 4.0 percent in December, lower than it has been in any previous December since 2010 , according to preliminary numbers from the California Employment Development Department . Santa Monica's December unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in 2015, 6.4 percent in 2014, 7.3 percent in 2013, 8.7 percent in 2012, 9.9 percent in 2011 and 10.6 percent in 2010.

