Santa Monica Year-End Unemployment Drops to New Low
Santa Monica's unemployment rate was at 4.0 percent in December, lower than it has been in any previous December since 2010 , according to preliminary numbers from the California Employment Development Department . Santa Monica's December unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in 2015, 6.4 percent in 2014, 7.3 percent in 2013, 8.7 percent in 2012, 9.9 percent in 2011 and 10.6 percent in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Depot Homeless Criminals Outside Fallbrook...
|18 min
|Bounty Home Depot
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|44 min
|Merry Moosmas
|20,769
|Fallbrook Center Home Depot's Homeless People L...
|47 min
|Angry Locals
|2
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|50 min
|Channel 71 LA
|2
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|2 hr
|MVille Miner
|14
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|64
|Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Arrives in US, Due in...
|11 hr
|Gene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC