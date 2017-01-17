Santa Monica Reads Chooses Pioneering Graphic Novel

Announced by library officials on Wednesday, the Santa Monica Reads pick this year has been touted as one of the best books of the century, been temporarily banned in three states and is penned in a comics format. "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Alison Bechdel" -- which will be the subject of book discussions and special events from February 25 to March 30 across the city -- is a 2006 graphic memoir that tells the coming-out story of a young lesbian and her enigmatic father set in a funeral home in rural Pennsylvania.

