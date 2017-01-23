Santa Monica-Malibu Schools Adopt a Smart Snacksa Standards

When Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District students get that midday craving, they will no longer be able to purchase items from the snack bar for a quick bite that are deemed unhealthy. An SMMUSD press release says the new standards "can ensure that kids are offered tasty and nutritious foods during the school day, both in the cafeteria and at snack bars."

