Santa Monica Looking for Volunteers to Help with Homeless Count

In an effort to determine how best to help a desperate population, the City of Santa Monica is looking for volunteers to comb local streets, alleys, parks and beaches to count the homeless, who last year totaled 728 people. Some 250 volunteers helped with last year's count and at least that many are needed again this year, officials said.

